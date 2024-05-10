We take a look at 19 brilliant photos from a fun day in the sunshine at Sports Cars in the Park at Newby Hall in RiponWe take a look at 19 brilliant photos from a fun day in the sunshine at Sports Cars in the Park at Newby Hall in Ripon
IN PICTURES: Here are 19 brilliant photos from a fun day in the sunshine at Sports Cars in the Park at Newby Hall in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th May 2024, 16:08 BST
The much-loved Sports Cars in the Park made a welcome return to Newby Hall in Ripon at the weekend.

There were more than 800 cars on display and it was a fantastic day out for the whole family to enjoy.

Here are some brilliant pictures from the fun-filled event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Jack Johnson (aged eight) from Scarborough with a red Ferrari on display at the show

Jack Johnson (aged eight) from Scarborough with a red Ferrari on display at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

The Ford Mustang's on parade at the show in the stunning grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon

The Ford Mustang's on parade at the show in the stunning grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

Alex Goldstein and his son William Goldstein with their Lotus Evoras on display at the show

Alex Goldstein and his son William Goldstein with their Lotus Evoras on display at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

A custom car on display at the show in the stunning grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon

A custom car on display at the show in the stunning grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

