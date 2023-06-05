News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 18 fantastic photos from an action-packed weekend at Comic Con Yorkshire 2023 in Harrogate - attended by actors John Cleese and Danny Glover

Comic Con returned to the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend and we take a look at some pictures from a fantastic weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

It’s the first time the globally-renowned event has come to the town which attracted large crowds dressed as their favourite characters

Celebrity guests included Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wednesday, John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins

From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy

Here are some fantastic pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Spider-Man poses for selfies with visitors at Comic Con Yorkshire

1. COMIC CON 2023

Spider-Man poses for selfies with visitors at Comic Con Yorkshire Photo: Gerard Binks

Callum Brown and his son Flynn (aged eight months) dressed as Yoda exploring Comic Con Yorkshire

2. COMIC CON 2023

Callum Brown and his son Flynn (aged eight months) dressed as Yoda exploring Comic Con Yorkshire Photo: Gerard Binks

Visitors to Comic Con Yorkshire taking a look at the merchandise that is on offer

3. COMIC CON 2023

Visitors to Comic Con Yorkshire taking a look at the merchandise that is on offer Photo: Gerard Binks

Princess Leia, Johnny 5 and Captain America at Comic Con Yorkshire

4. COMIC CON 2023

Princess Leia, Johnny 5 and Captain America at Comic Con Yorkshire Photo: Gerard Binks

