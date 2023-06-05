Comic Con returned to the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend and we take a look at some pictures from a fantastic weekend.

It’s the first time the globally-renowned event has come to the town which attracted large crowds dressed as their favourite characters

Celebrity guests included Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wednesday, John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins

From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy

Here are some fantastic pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

COMIC CON 2023 Spider-Man poses for selfies with visitors at Comic Con Yorkshire

COMIC CON 2023 Callum Brown and his son Flynn (aged eight months) dressed as Yoda exploring Comic Con Yorkshire

COMIC CON 2023 Visitors to Comic Con Yorkshire taking a look at the merchandise that is on offer

COMIC CON 2023 Princess Leia, Johnny 5 and Captain America at Comic Con Yorkshire