IN PICTURES: Here are 18 fantastic photos from an action-packed weekend at Comic Con Yorkshire 2023 in Harrogate - attended by actors John Cleese and Danny Glover
It’s the first time the globally-renowned event has come to the town which attracted large crowds dressed as their favourite characters
Celebrity guests included Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wednesday, John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins
From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy
Here are some fantastic pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...