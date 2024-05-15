IN PICTURES: Here are 18 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

1 . Teagan

Teagan is a three-year-old Lurcher who is a fantastic girl that finds herself at the centre looking for a new home. Teagan is a super friendly girl once she knows you. She can be a little shy when meeting new people but it really does not take her too long to realise there is nothing to be scared of. Teagan is an active dog so she is looking for equally active adopters who will take her on long interesting walks and adventures. Photo: RSPCA