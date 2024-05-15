IN PICTURES: Here are 18 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 18 dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Teagan
Teagan is a three-year-old Lurcher who is a fantastic girl that finds herself at the centre looking for a new home. Teagan is a super friendly girl once she knows you. She can be a little shy when meeting new people but it really does not take her too long to realise there is nothing to be scared of. Teagan is an active dog so she is looking for equally active adopters who will take her on long interesting walks and adventures. Photo: RSPCA
2. Beau
Beau is a six-year-old Labrador Cross who is a really sweet girl that came to the centre as her previous owners could no longer keep her. Beau can be a little shy when meeting new people, but a few minutes with her favourite toy and she will love you forever. She is a happy girl who enjoys being out and about in the fresh air. Beau walks well on the lead and is just a lovely bubbly girl who will make a fantastic addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Alex
Alex is a six-year-old domestic short haired who is a really lovely boy that came to the centre as an unclaimed stray. Alex is a friendly, gentle and kind cat who is always up for a cuddle and a fuss. All he asks for is good food, a comfy sofa to nap on and lots and lots of love and in return he will give you his heart. Photo: RSPCA
4. Dee Dee
Dee Dee is a three-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found collapsed and abandoned in a field. Dee Dee was emaciated with a horrific wound to her leg which had become severely infected and was slowly poisoning her body. She was rushed to the vets to receive the emergency treatment she needed to save her life. Dee Dee is a little fighter and has made a miraculous recovery. Dee Dee is an absolutely fantastic dog with a really sweet nature and she will make someone a really great addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
