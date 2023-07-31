IN PICTURES: Here are 18 bright and colourful photos from a fantastic day at Harrogate Carnival
The Harrogate Carnival returned to the streets of the town on Sunday, where thousands of people of all ages celebrated diversity, colours, costumes, sounds and flavours from all four quarters of the world.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
The free event included a range of global dance performances bursting with colours, costumes and sounds with live performances of international music and dance, interactive workshops and an eclectic mix of street performers which entertained everyone.
Here are some of the best pictures from the day thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
