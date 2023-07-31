News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 18 bright and colourful photos from a fantastic day at Harrogate Carnival

The Harrogate Carnival returned to the streets of the town on Sunday, where thousands of people of all ages celebrated diversity, colours, costumes, sounds and flavours from all four quarters of the world.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:21 BST

The free event included a range of global dance performances bursting with colours, costumes and sounds with live performances of international music and dance, interactive workshops and an eclectic mix of street performers which entertained everyone.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

The Leeds West Indian Carnival dancers in the street parade as it made its way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens

1. HARROGATE CARNIVAL 2023

The Leeds West Indian Carnival dancers in the street parade as it made its way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks

Thousands of people follow the parade as it makes its way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens

2. HARROGATE CARNIVAL 2023

Thousands of people follow the parade as it makes its way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks

Giant puppeteers in the parade make their way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens

3. HARROGATE CARNIVAL 2023

Giant puppeteers in the parade make their way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks

The Punjabi Roots dancers in the street parade as it made its way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens

4. HARROGATE CARNIVAL 2023

The Punjabi Roots dancers in the street parade as it made its way through the centre of Harrogate towards the Valley Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks

