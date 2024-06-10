IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos from a fantastic day at The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2024

This historic event saw 90 teams push, pull, and swim their decorated beds through a gruelling 2.4 mile course.

The theme for this years event was ‘Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages’.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

GH Brooks Men won the race for the second year running in a time of 13 minutes and two seconds.

Ripon Runners Ladies were the fastest female team, who finished in 13th position, in a time of 16 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Rocket Men were awarded the Best Dressed Bed award.

For a full list of results and award winners, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/results/2024

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 The Knaresborough Air Cadets tackling the gruelling 2.4 mile course, including crossing the River Nidd with their bed

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 The Knaresborough RUFC team tackling the gruelling 2.4 mile course, including crossing the River Nidd with their bed

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 Thousands of people lined the High Street in Knaresborough to watch the parade before the race got underway