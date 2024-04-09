IN PICTURES: Here are 17 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3 . Sweep

Sweep is a ten-year-old domestic long haired who came to the centre as unfortunately her previous owner became ill and could no longer take care of her. Sweep was quite shell-shocked when she first arrived at the centre as she just could not understand what was happening. Slowly she has settled in and has started to come out of her shell. Sweep will need a nice family who enjoy the quiet side to life where she can be left to what she wants, when she wants. She really is missing being in a loving home with all her home comforts, including snuggling up on the sofa and having good food on tap. Photo: RSPCA