IN PICTURES: Here are 17 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 17 dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Poppy and Marley
Poppy and Marley are 11-year-old Large Crossbreed's who came to the centre via an inspector as their needs were not getting met. Poppy and Marley are very gentle natured dogs who are really quite shy of people they do not know. However once they have spent some time with you and know that you are not going to hurt them, they are the most fantastic and loving guys. They will be rehomed together and are such sweet dogs that deserve to be in a loving new home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Buster
Buster is a 12-year-old Staffy who is a really sweet boy that came to the centre as his previous devoted owner sadly passed away. Buster is very overwhelmed at the moment and is finding kennel life very hard as he is really missing being in a loving home. His heart is broken right now and he can not understand what has happened to his family and why he is all alone. It would be lovely to see this smashing boy back in a loving home where he belongs. Photo: RSPCA
3. Sweep
Sweep is a ten-year-old domestic long haired who came to the centre as unfortunately her previous owner became ill and could no longer take care of her. Sweep was quite shell-shocked when she first arrived at the centre as she just could not understand what was happening. Slowly she has settled in and has started to come out of her shell. Sweep will need a nice family who enjoy the quiet side to life where she can be left to what she wants, when she wants. She really is missing being in a loving home with all her home comforts, including snuggling up on the sofa and having good food on tap. Photo: RSPCA
4. Drizzle
Drizzle is a 12-month-old Lurcher who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via the local dog warden. Drizzle is a great dog who has been very friendly with everyone whilst at the centre. He is young, fit and active and just loves to be out and about enjoying his exercise. Drizzle would benefit from some further training as he can get over excited and forget his manners but he is keen to learn and has so much potential, he just needs the right family to help him along the way. Photo: RSPCA