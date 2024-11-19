We take a look at 17 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Convention in HarrogateWe take a look at 17 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate
We take a look at 17 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:46 GMT
The much-loved Thought Bubble Comic Convention returned to Harrogate Convention Centre at the weekend.

The popular event saw large crowds of visitors dressed up as their favourite characters.

From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

We take a look at some brilliant photographs from an action-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

The Star Wars characters ready for the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre

1. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024

The Star Wars characters ready for the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Fox Richards and Lily Richards, from Otley, in their costumes enjoying an action-packed day at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention

2. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024

Fox Richards and Lily Richards, from Otley, in their costumes enjoying an action-packed day at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A stallholder in costume enjoying the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre

3. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024

A stallholder in costume enjoying the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A visitor to the Thought Bubble Comic Convention getting a selfie with Dark Lord from Star Wars

4. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024

A visitor to the Thought Bubble Comic Convention getting a selfie with Dark Lord from Star Wars Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice