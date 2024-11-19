IN PICTURES: Here are 17 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate

The popular event saw large crowds of visitors dressed up as their favourite characters.

From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

We take a look at some brilliant photographs from an action-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

1 . THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024 The Star Wars characters ready for the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024 Fox Richards and Lily Richards, from Otley, in their costumes enjoying an action-packed day at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024 A stallholder in costume enjoying the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre Photo: Gerard Binks

4 . THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024 A visitor to the Thought Bubble Comic Convention getting a selfie with Dark Lord from Star Wars Photo: Gerard Binks