IN PICTURES: Here are 17 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate

The popular event saw large crowds of visitors dressed up as their favourite characters.
From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy.
We take a look at some brilliant photographs from an action-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
1. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024
The Star Wars characters ready for the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre Photo: Gerard Binks
2. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024
Fox Richards and Lily Richards, from Otley, in their costumes enjoying an action-packed day at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention Photo: Gerard Binks
3. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024
A stallholder in costume enjoying the Thought Bubble Comic Convention at the Harrogate Convention Centre Photo: Gerard Binks
4. THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION 2024
A visitor to the Thought Bubble Comic Convention getting a selfie with Dark Lord from Star Wars Photo: Gerard Binks
