IN PICTURES: Here are 17 brilliant photos from a record-breaking day at the Knaresborough Tractor Run 2025

Known for its vibrant display of classic and modern tractors, the event has grown into one of the highlights of the calendar in North Yorkshire.

The annual event, which started back in 2021, runs each year to fundraise for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This year a record-breaking 423 tractors took part, setting off from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate and ending in Knaresborough.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “Thank you to everyone who arranged such a wonderful day.

"Thank you to each and every person who came out to support the Knaresborough Tractor Run and for every donation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/theknaresboroughtractorrun2024?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Send in your photos by emailing them to [email protected]

1 . KNARESBOROUGH TRACTOR RUN 2025 The tractors in convoy making their way through Pateley Bridge during their journey across the district Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . KNARESBOROUGH TRACTOR RUN 2025 Lilly Galloway, aged eight, from Wetherby, waves from the steps of a CASE PUMA 140 tractor in the convoy of vehicles parked at Niddedale Showground Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . KNARESBOROUGH TRACTOR RUN 2025 The tractors in convoy making their way through Knaresborough during their journey across the district Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales