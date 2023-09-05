News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 16 photos from a brilliant weekend at the Scarecrow Festival in the Harrogate district village of Minskip

Hundreds of people enjoyed a brilliant weekend as they headed to the village of Minskip for the annual Scarecrow Festival in the sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST

The event saw the entire main street of the village lined with variety of brilliant scarecrow characters in a blaze of colour and quirkiness.

Jen Triffit (aged six) holding hands with the Mary Poppins scarecrow

1. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2023

Jen Triffit (aged six) holding hands with the Mary Poppins scarecrow Photo: Gerard Binks

The Little Mermaid scarecrow

2. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2023

The Little Mermaid scarecrow Photo: Gerard Binks

Charlie Harris (aged nine), Jessica Harris (aged seven) and Ella Rose (aged eight) enjoying a day out at the scarecrow festival

3. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2023

Charlie Harris (aged nine), Jessica Harris (aged seven) and Ella Rose (aged eight) enjoying a day out at the scarecrow festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Olaf from Frozen

4. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2023

Olaf from Frozen Photo: Gerard Binks

