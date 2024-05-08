IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos of people enjoying a fantastic day in the sun at Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough

The two-day event was packed with beer, food, music and activities, as well as live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night.

The annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for Henshaws, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.

For more information about Henshaws, visit https://www.henshaws.org.uk/

Here are some fantastic pictures from the fun-filled event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

1 . HENSHAWS BEER FESTIVAL 2024 Amy Stobbs and David Stobbs with their dogs Poppy, Waffle and Cookie enjoying the sunshine and a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . HENSHAWS BEER FESTIVAL 2024 People of all ages enjoyed everything that the festival had to offer - including drink, food, live music and entertainment Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . HENSHAWS BEER FESTIVAL 2024 Nancy Johnson (aged six) getting her face painted at the festival by Corinna Robson of Pretty Little Faces Photo: Gerard Binks

4 . HENSHAWS BEER FESTIVAL 2024 The Stellar Anderson Project - one of the many local artists who took to the stage at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks