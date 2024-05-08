IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos of people enjoying a fantastic day in the sun at Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough

The two-day event was packed with beer, food, music and activities, as well as live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night.
The annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for Henshaws, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.
For more information about Henshaws, visit https://www.henshaws.org.uk/
Here are some fantastic pictures from the fun-filled event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
