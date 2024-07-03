The event, organised by the school’s alumni organisation, the Ashvillian Society, raised over £8,000, which will help to support disabled people to live more independent lives.

It was held in the name of David Simister, a highly respected Harrogate businessman and former Ashville pupil who suffered a life-changing stroke in March 2023 and has since received invaluable support from the charity.

Comedian and CBBC, Dave and BAFTA presenter Ben Shires was the compère.

He raised many laughs throughout the evening and announced each part of the night, including speakers, a raffle, a game of Heads or Tails, and commencement of the DJ, who kept the dancefloor filled for the rest of the night.

The three-course meal was accompanied by a live saxophonist.

Speakers included Andrew Simister, David’s twin brother who is a trustee of Disability Action Yorkshire and has lived experience of disability having been involved in an accident in 2022 which resulted in a right leg, above the knee, amputation.

Guests included friends of David and Andrew Simister, representatives from Disability Action Yorkshire, directors of local businesses, members of Ashville’s Executive Leadership Team, and former pupils and staff of Ashville College.

1 . DINNER FOR DAVID Hannah Petty and Jack PettyPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . DINNER FOR DAVID Sarah Walker and Charlie WalkerPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . DINNER FOR DAVID Lewis Robinson and Kelly RobinsonPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . DINNER FOR DAVID Will Brewster and Polly GoodallPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales