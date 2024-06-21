We take a look at 15 photos of football fans watching England vs Denmark during Euro 2024 at pubs across HarrogateWe take a look at 15 photos of football fans watching England vs Denmark during Euro 2024 at pubs across Harrogate
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 12:53 BST
Football fans headed to pubs across the Harrogate district last night to watch England vs Denmark in their second game at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions drew the game 1-1 in what was a disappointing performance after they took the lead on the 18th minute, thanks to Harry Kane.

They lead for just 16 minutes before Hjulmand equalised for Denmark in what has been described as a lackluster performance by Gareth Southgate’s men.

England currently sit top of Group C on four points and will face Slovenia in their final group game at 8pm on Tuesday, 25 June.

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

A group of England fans enjoying a pint or two at the The Alexandra pub ready to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2024

1. ENGLAND VS DENMARK

A group of England fans enjoying a pint or two at the The Alexandra pub ready to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2024Photo: Gerard Binks

A group of England fans with their St George's Flag at the The Alexandra pub ready to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2024

2. ENGLAND VS DENMARK

A group of England fans with their St George's Flag at the The Alexandra pub ready to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2024Photo: Gerard Binks

The Three Lions drew the game 1-1 in what was a disappointing performance for Gareth Southgate's men

3. ENGLAND VS DENMARK

The Three Lions drew the game 1-1 in what was a disappointing performance for Gareth Southgate's menPhoto: Gerard Binks

A group of England fans enjoying a drink or two at the The Alexandra pub ready to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2024

4. ENGLAND VS DENMARK

A group of England fans enjoying a drink or two at the The Alexandra pub ready to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2024Photo: Gerard Binks

