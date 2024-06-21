The Three Lions drew the game 1-1 in what was a disappointing performance after they took the lead on the 18th minute, thanks to Harry Kane.

They lead for just 16 minutes before Hjulmand equalised for Denmark in what has been described as a lackluster performance by Gareth Southgate’s men.

England currently sit top of Group C on four points and will face Slovenia in their final group game at 8pm on Tuesday, 25 June.

