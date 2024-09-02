IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Scarecrow Festival in the Harrogate district village of Minskip
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 16:26 BST
Hundreds of people enjoyed a fantastic weekend as they headed to the village of Minskip for the annual Scarecrow Festival.
The event saw the entire main street of the village lined with a variety of brilliant scarecrow characters in a blaze of colour and quirkiness.
1. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2024
Violet Jones (aged five), from Ripon, with the Olympic gymnast Simone Biles scarecrow Photo: Gerard Binks
2. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2024
The Navy Fighter Pilot scarecrow Photo: Gerard Binks
3. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2024
Bonnie Steel (aged two) and her grandad John Stubbs enjoying the scarecrows on display at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
4. MINSKIP SCARECROW FESTIVAL 2024
The Dave Grohl scarecrow entertaining visitors at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
