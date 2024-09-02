We take a look at 15 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Scarecrow Festival in the Harrogate district village of MinskipWe take a look at 15 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Scarecrow Festival in the Harrogate district village of Minskip
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 16:26 BST
Hundreds of people enjoyed a fantastic weekend as they headed to the village of Minskip for the annual Scarecrow Festival.

The event saw the entire main street of the village lined with a variety of brilliant scarecrow characters in a blaze of colour and quirkiness.

Violet Jones (aged five), from Ripon, with the Olympic gymnast Simone Biles scarecrow

Violet Jones (aged five), from Ripon, with the Olympic gymnast Simone Biles scarecrow Photo: Gerard Binks

The Navy Fighter Pilot scarecrow

The Navy Fighter Pilot scarecrow Photo: Gerard Binks

Bonnie Steel (aged two) and her grandad John Stubbs enjoying the scarecrows on display at the festival

Bonnie Steel (aged two) and her grandad John Stubbs enjoying the scarecrows on display at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

The Dave Grohl scarecrow entertaining visitors at the festival

The Dave Grohl scarecrow entertaining visitors at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

