IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a fantastic day at The Brian Chester Road Run in Ripon featuring over 50 vintage tractors

The Brian Chester Road Run made a welcome return on Saturday, with over 50 vintage tractors taking to the streets across Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST

The Brian Chester Road Run, now in it’s third year, raises money for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.

The event is organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club chairman, Brian Chester.

Mark Nicholson, Chair of West Yorkshire National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club, said: “The annual Brian Chester Road Run has become a popular fixture in our members diaries and is our opportunity to share our love of vintage and classic tractors while remembering the legacy of a great man.”

Here are some of the best pictures from the day, thanks to our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe...

The tractors in convoy making their way around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley

1. THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024

The tractors in convoy making their way around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Freddie Tate sat in the drivers seat of a vintage tractor after its journey around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley

2. THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024

Freddie Tate sat in the drivers seat of a vintage tractor after its journey around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A vintage red tractor making its way around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley

3. THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024

A vintage red tractor making its way around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The vintage tractors lined up at Tates Garden Centre in Ripon ahead of their journey around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley

4. THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024

The vintage tractors lined up at Tates Garden Centre in Ripon ahead of their journey around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

