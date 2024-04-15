The Brian Chester Road Run, now in it’s third year, raises money for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.

The event is organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club chairman, Brian Chester.

Mark Nicholson, Chair of West Yorkshire National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club, said: “The annual Brian Chester Road Run has become a popular fixture in our members diaries and is our opportunity to share our love of vintage and classic tractors while remembering the legacy of a great man.”

Here are some of the best pictures from the day, thanks to our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe...

1 . THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024 The tractors in convoy making their way around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024 Freddie Tate sat in the drivers seat of a vintage tractor after its journey around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . THE BRIAN CHESTER ROAD RUN 2024 A vintage red tractor making its way around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales