IN PICTURES: Here are 15 fantastic photos of Harrogate Town AFC fans ahead of their sell-out FA Cup clash with Wrexham AFC

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:28 BST
Harrogate Town AFC caused quite the upset in front of live television cameras on Sunday afternoon, as they beat League One Wrexham AFC in the first-round of the FA Cup.

Jack Muldoon’s fine first-half header proved sufficient to decide the contest in favour of the Sulphurites.

The League Two outfit headed into the tie as big underdogs, with Wrexham – owned by big spending Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – currently flying high in League One and eyeing a third promotion in as many seasons.

The Sulphurites will face non-league Gainsborough Trinity FC in the second round at The Exercise Stadium, on the weekend of November 30.

We sent our photographer Gerard Binks down to Wetherby Road to capture the fans excitement ahead of the game...

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans arrive at The Exercise Stadium to watch their team against Wrexham AFC in the first round of the FA Cup

1. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans arrive at The Exercise Stadium to watch their team against Wrexham AFC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Gerard Binks

2. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

2. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans arrive at The Exercise Stadium to watch their team against Wrexham AFC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Gerard Binks

3. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

3. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans arrive at The Exercise Stadium to watch their team against Wrexham AFC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Gerard Binks

4. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

4. HARROGATE TOWN AFC VS WREXHAM AFC

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans arrive at The Exercise Stadium to watch their team against Wrexham AFC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Gerard Binks

