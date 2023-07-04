IN PICTURES: Here are 15 fantastic photos from Race for Life events across the Harrogate district over the years
The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
The event on Sunday will commence at 10am on the Stray and there is still time to enter.
For more information and to enter, visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/
Here we take a look at some fantastic photos from Race for Life events across the Harrogate district from over the years...