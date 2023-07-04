News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 fantastic photos from Race for Life events across the Harrogate district over the years

The ever-popular Race for Life returns to the Stray in Harrogate this weekend and we take a look at some pictures from events over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. 

The event on Sunday will commence at 10am on the Stray and there is still time to enter.

For more information and to enter, visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

Here we take a look at some fantastic photos from Race for Life events across the Harrogate district from over the years...

The team from Richard Taylor Primary School ready to tackle the Race for Life in 2010

1. RACE FOR LIFE

The team from Richard Taylor Primary School ready to tackle the Race for Life in 2010 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

The Harrogate Pink Ladies ready to take on the Race for Life in 2002

2. RACE FOR LIFE

The Harrogate Pink Ladies ready to take on the Race for Life in 2002 Photo: Anthony Chappel-Ross

Lesley Hemingway, Emily Muir and Barbara Catton ready for the Race for Life in 2021

3. RACE FOR LIFE

Lesley Hemingway, Emily Muir and Barbara Catton ready for the Race for Life in 2021 Photo: Gerard Binks

The Pink Ladies get ready for the first Race for Life in Ripon in 2007 - Barbara Lee, Joyce Comley, Collette Dargan, Moira Stone and Ann Swales

4. RACE FOR LIFE

The Pink Ladies get ready for the first Race for Life in Ripon in 2007 - Barbara Lee, Joyce Comley, Collette Dargan, Moira Stone and Ann Swales Photo: Alison Raven

