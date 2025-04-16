IN PICTURES: Here are 15 fantastic photos from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

We take a look at 15 fantastic photos from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 15 fantastic photos from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at 15 fantastic photos from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:26 BST
These 15 photos were all taken by our readers in and around the Harrogate district.

Send in your photos to [email protected]

The beautiful cherry blossom trees in the spring sunshine on the Stray in Harrogate, sent in by Roger Litton

The beautiful cherry blossom trees in the spring sunshine on the Stray in Harrogate, sent in by Roger Litton Photo: Roger Litton

A Mandarin duck having a nap on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, sent in by Paul Birtwhistle

A Mandarin duck having a nap on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, sent in by Paul Birtwhistle Photo: Paul Birtwhistle

The unique rock formations at Brimham Rocks in Harrogate, sent in by Jeannette Wilson

The unique rock formations at Brimham Rocks in Harrogate, sent in by Jeannette Wilson Photo: Jeannette Wilson

The gorgeous sunset above the Stray in Harrogate, sent in by Ann Morris

The gorgeous sunset above the Stray in Harrogate, sent in by Ann Morris Photo: Ann Morris

