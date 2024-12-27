We take a look at 15 brilliant photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2024We take a look at 15 brilliant photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2024
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 brilliant photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2024

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:05 GMT
With 2025 just around the corner, we take a look at some of the best photos from the last 12 months, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks.

Lilah and Elias with their dad Hasan having lots of fun sledging in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate

1. BEST PHOTOS OF 2024

Lilah and Elias with their dad Hasan having lots of fun sledging in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks

Liz Hasselby dressed up as Test Tube from Inaminate Insanity at Comic Con Yorkshire at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate

2. BEST PHOTOS OF 2024

Liz Hasselby dressed up as Test Tube from Inaminate Insanity at Comic Con Yorkshire at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans watched their team beat Wrexham AFC 1-0 in the first round of the FA Cup

3. BEST PHOTOS OF 2024

Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans watched their team beat Wrexham AFC 1-0 in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Gerard Binks

Amy Stobbs and David Stobbs with their dogs Poppy, Waffle and Cookie enjoying a pint at Henshaws Beer Festival

4. BEST PHOTOS OF 2024

Amy Stobbs and David Stobbs with their dogs Poppy, Waffle and Cookie enjoying a pint at Henshaws Beer Festival Photo: Gerard Binks

