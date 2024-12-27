IN PICTURES: Here are 15 brilliant photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2024

1. BEST PHOTOS OF 2024
Lilah and Elias with their dad Hasan having lots of fun sledging in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks
Liz Hasselby dressed up as Test Tube from Inaminate Insanity at Comic Con Yorkshire at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks
Thousands of Harrogate Town AFC fans watched their team beat Wrexham AFC 1-0 in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Gerard Binks
Amy Stobbs and David Stobbs with their dogs Poppy, Waffle and Cookie enjoying a pint at Henshaws Beer Festival Photo: Gerard Binks
