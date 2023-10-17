2 . Milo

Milo is an eight-year-old Patterdale/Spaniel Mix who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via another RSPCA branch in the hope that he can find him his forever home. Milo can be a little on the shy side when first meeting new people, but once he gets to know you, he is such a loving and affectionate boy. He is quite an active boy and loves to be out and about on exciting and interesting walks. Photo: RSPCA