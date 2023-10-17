News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 14 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 59 animals that are available for adoption, including 14 dogs.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST

We take a look at 14 dogs that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Loki is a 16-month-old Collie/Spaniel Mix who came to the centre as his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is a very sweet natured boy but can be quite shy until he gets to know you. He is an active dog who gets bored quite quickly so he is looking for adopters who have an active lifestyle and will take him on lots of exciting walks and adventures.

1. Loki

Loki is a 16-month-old Collie/Spaniel Mix who came to the centre as his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is a very sweet natured boy but can be quite shy until he gets to know you. He is an active dog who gets bored quite quickly so he is looking for adopters who have an active lifestyle and will take him on lots of exciting walks and adventures. Photo: RSPCA

Milo is an eight-year-old Patterdale/Spaniel Mix who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via another RSPCA branch in the hope that he can find him his forever home. Milo can be a little on the shy side when first meeting new people, but once he gets to know you, he is such a loving and affectionate boy. He is quite an active boy and loves to be out and about on exciting and interesting walks.

2. Milo

Milo is an eight-year-old Patterdale/Spaniel Mix who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via another RSPCA branch in the hope that he can find him his forever home. Milo can be a little on the shy side when first meeting new people, but once he gets to know you, he is such a loving and affectionate boy. He is quite an active boy and loves to be out and about on exciting and interesting walks. Photo: RSPCA

Stanway is an eight-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is a very sweet little puppy who will make the most fantastic addition to the family. He is everything a little puppy should be - playful, cheeky, happy and most of all very loving.

3. Stanway

Stanway is an eight-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is a very sweet little puppy who will make the most fantastic addition to the family. He is everything a little puppy should be - playful, cheeky, happy and most of all very loving. Photo: RSPCA

Kelly is an eight-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is a very sweet little puppy who will make the most fantastic addition to the family. She is everything a little puppy should be - playful, cheeky, happy and most of all very loving.

4. Kelly

Kelly is an eight-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is a very sweet little puppy who will make the most fantastic addition to the family. She is everything a little puppy should be - playful, cheeky, happy and most of all very loving. Photo: RSPCA

