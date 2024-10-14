The fair drew a good crowd of enthusiasts.The fair drew a good crowd of enthusiasts.
IN PICTURES: Here are 14 brilliant photos from the much-loved Harrogate Toy and Train Collectors Fair

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:42 BST
There was something for every collector and enthusiast when Pavilions of Harrogate hosted the Toy and Train Collectors’ Fair recently.

More than 100 tables were filled with diecast models, trains, Lego, dolls, teddies – including Steiff and Charlie Bears – as well as Doctor Who collectibles.

We sent photographer Gerard Binks along to see what was going on.

John Midgley from Morley with a 1965 French Baroclem van limited edition valued £4,000.

1. Harrogate Toy & Train Collectors' Fair

John Midgley from Morley with a 1965 French Baroclem van limited edition valued £4,000. Photo: Gerard Binks

A Corgi toy stall.

2. Harrogate Toy & Train Collectors' Fair

A Corgi toy stall. Photo: Gerard Binks

A busy toy fair.

3. Harrogate Toy & Train Collectors' Fair

A busy toy fair. Photo: Gerard Binks

Father and son talk toy cars.

4. Harrogate Toy & Train Collectors' Fair

Father and son talk toy cars. Photo: Gerard Binks

