IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos of spooktacular Halloween fun at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:28 BST
There was a whole host of fun on offer during Halloween at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough.

Visitors stepped into a world of enchantment as they explored themed displays featuring witches, mysterious cauldrons and magical spells being cast by characterful actors.

There was a number of spooktacular activities and chances to capture the magic of the season with terror-ific photo opportunities.

You would become captivated by the petrifying well, a place where the unthinkable becomes a reality and witness objects turning to stone.

There was a chance to wander deeper into the heart of darkness as you step inside the cave, the birthplace of a real witch.

We sent our photographer Gerard Binks to check out what was on offer at Mother Shipton’s Cave during Halloween…

The spooky sisters Mary, Winnie and Sarah fly in to the woods at Mother Shipton's Cave on their broomsticks

1. HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE

The spooky sisters Mary, Winnie and Sarah fly in to the woods at Mother Shipton's Cave on their broomsticks Photo: Gerard Binks

A visitor with one of the skeletons in the witches village

2. HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE

A visitor with one of the skeletons in the witches village Photo: Gerard Binks

Mary, one of the spooky sisters, with her book of spells in the witches house

3. HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE

Mary, one of the spooky sisters, with her book of spells in the witches house Photo: Gerard Binks

The giant spell book in the witches village

4. HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE

The giant spell book in the witches village Photo: Gerard Binks

