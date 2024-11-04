IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos of spooktacular Halloween fun at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough

Visitors stepped into a world of enchantment as they explored themed displays featuring witches, mysterious cauldrons and magical spells being cast by characterful actors.

There was a number of spooktacular activities and chances to capture the magic of the season with terror-ific photo opportunities.

You would become captivated by the petrifying well, a place where the unthinkable becomes a reality and witness objects turning to stone.

There was a chance to wander deeper into the heart of darkness as you step inside the cave, the birthplace of a real witch.

We sent our photographer Gerard Binks to check out what was on offer at Mother Shipton’s Cave during Halloween…

Send in your photos to [email protected]

1 . HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE The spooky sisters Mary, Winnie and Sarah fly in to the woods at Mother Shipton's Cave on their broomsticks Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE A visitor with one of the skeletons in the witches village Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . HALLOWEEN AT MOTHER SHIPTON'S CAVE Mary, one of the spooky sisters, with her book of spells in the witches house Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales