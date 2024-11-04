IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos of spooktacular Halloween fun at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough

Visitors stepped into a world of enchantment as they explored themed displays featuring witches, mysterious cauldrons and magical spells being cast by characterful actors.
There was a number of spooktacular activities and chances to capture the magic of the season with terror-ific photo opportunities.
You would become captivated by the petrifying well, a place where the unthinkable becomes a reality and witness objects turning to stone.
There was a chance to wander deeper into the heart of darkness as you step inside the cave, the birthplace of a real witch.
We sent our photographer Gerard Binks to check out what was on offer at Mother Shipton’s Cave during Halloween…
Send in your photos to [email protected]