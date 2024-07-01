IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

Here are some of the best photos from a brilliant weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

1 . HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024 Milly Tripathi (aged four) enjoying her giant unicorn candy floss at the festival

2 . HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024 The North Brewing Co staff working on the main bar at the festival

3 . HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024 Sudarat Meepong and Claire Curtis enjoying a blood orange vodka summer cocktail bag at the festival