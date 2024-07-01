We take a look at 13 photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024We take a look at 13 photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024
We take a look at 13 photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:59 BST
Thousands of people headed to the Stray for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at the weekend.

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

Here are some of the best photos from a brilliant weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Milly Tripathi (aged four) enjoying her giant unicorn candy floss at the festival

1. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024

Milly Tripathi (aged four) enjoying her giant unicorn candy floss at the festivalPhoto: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The North Brewing Co staff working on the main bar at the festival

2. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024

The North Brewing Co staff working on the main bar at the festivalPhoto: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Sudarat Meepong and Claire Curtis enjoying a blood orange vodka summer cocktail bag at the festival

3. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024

Sudarat Meepong and Claire Curtis enjoying a blood orange vodka summer cocktail bag at the festivalPhoto: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The Washboard Resonators entertaining the crowd on stage at the festival

4. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2024

The Washboard Resonators entertaining the crowd on stage at the festivalPhoto: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.