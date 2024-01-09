IN PICTURES: Here are 13 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

4 . Storm

Storm is a six-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Storm can be a little nervous when meeting people for the first time but once she gets to know you, she is such a lovely natured girl. She loves spending time with her people and once you are in her circle of friends she will love you with all her heart. Storm has had a pretty rough time before she came to the centre so has lots of making up to do. She would love adopters who will show her the joys of life and repay her with lots of love. Photo: RSPCA