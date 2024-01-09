IN PICTURES: Here are 13 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch have four dogs and nine cats available for adoption.
We take a look at thirteen dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Douglas
Douglas is a 14-month-old German Shepherd Crossbreed who came to the centre as his previous owner could no longer meet his needs. He is a great dog who is extremely active, playful and intelligent. Douglas loves to play and loves his time out and about so he will need active adopters who can give him not only the physical exercise but also be able to keep him mentally stimulated. He has so much potential and really will make someone a very loyal and loving best friend. Photo: RSPCA
2. Charlie
Charlie is an 18-month-old domestic short haired who is a very sweet boy that came to the centre via an inspector. Sadly he was abandoned by his original owner and then his new owner could no longer keep him. He is now safe and sound at the centre and ready to find his forever home. Charlie was a little shy when he first arrived at the centre, which considering what he has been through is understandable, but he soon settled in and has gained so much confidence. He really deserves to bag himself a new family to love him and him to love them. Photo: RSPCA
3. Bella and Ripley
Bella (18-months-old) and Ripley (seven-years-old) are domestic short haired who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They are sweet but shy cats who will need a nice quiet and understanding adopter who will help them to overcome their insecurities. They both rely on each other and have helped each other through some difficult times so they will be rehomed together. Bella and Ripley will just need a little time to settle in to a new environment and then they will make the most wonderful additions to the family. Photo: RSPCA
4. Storm
Storm is a six-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Storm can be a little nervous when meeting people for the first time but once she gets to know you, she is such a lovely natured girl. She loves spending time with her people and once you are in her circle of friends she will love you with all her heart. Storm has had a pretty rough time before she came to the centre so has lots of making up to do. She would love adopters who will show her the joys of life and repay her with lots of love. Photo: RSPCA