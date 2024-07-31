2 . Jamie

Jamie is a one-year-old female large crossbreed who came to the centre after her previous owner tied her to the gates one morning. Once Jamie knows you she is a really lovely and sweet natured girl, she just needs stability, and someone she can trust. Jamie is an intelligent dog and has been undergoing lots of training while at the centre getting her ready to find herself a new home. She has excelled in her training and has built up a very close bond with different members of staff who have worked hard with Jamie. Jamie is now sociable with most dogs out on a walk and will play and have zoomies, this is such an improvement from she first came to the centre.Photo: RSPCA