We take a look at 12 dogs that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Cheddar
Cheddar is a three-year-old Husky crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after his welfare had become compromised. Unfortunately Cheddar has had a pretty tough life up to now and he now looking for a second chance. Cheddar is looking for adopters who are experienced with dogs that need some understanding, patience and lots of TLC. Once Cheddar knows you he is a very affectionate boy who loves to be with his people, he is a very loyal dog who will make a wonderful best friend for the right person.Photo: RSPCA
2. Jamie
Jamie is a one-year-old female large crossbreed who came to the centre after her previous owner tied her to the gates one morning. Once Jamie knows you she is a really lovely and sweet natured girl, she just needs stability, and someone she can trust. Jamie is an intelligent dog and has been undergoing lots of training while at the centre getting her ready to find herself a new home. She has excelled in her training and has built up a very close bond with different members of staff who have worked hard with Jamie. Jamie is now sociable with most dogs out on a walk and will play and have zoomies, this is such an improvement from she first came to the centre.Photo: RSPCA
3. April
April is a two-year-old female lurcher who came centre as an unclaimed stray via the local dog warden. She is a very sweet natured, friendly and confident girl who is full of energy. April loves to run and burn off all her energy, she loves her toys and flings them about all over. April loves to live life to the max and will bring a smile to your face. April's most favourite thing in the world is to do zoomies and have fun, she will then crash and enjoy a long well earned snooze.Photo: RSPCA
4. Buster
Buster is a two-year-old male Lurcher who came to the centre as sadly his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him. Buster is a young, active and happy go lucky kind of guy who just lives life to the max, he is looking for a family who is after a cheeky chappy kind of dog. He has the most amazing smile and can make you smile no matter what kind of day you are having. Buster will make the family lucky enough to adopt him a really wonderful friend.Photo: RSPCA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.