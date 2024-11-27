We take a look at ten dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Prince
Prince is a 18-month-old Collie Cross Sharpei who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via an inspector after his needs were not getting met. Prince can be quite shy around meeting new people, but he does not take too long to get to know you. He loves both his food and toys and loves to play which makes it easier to build a bond. Prince is a happy boy who always has a smile on his face and he loves nothing more than spending time with his people, either playing around or getting fussed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Kevin
Kevin is a 14-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux who is a sweet but very shy boy that came to the centre via an inspector after being seized as part of a prosecution case. After lengthy legal proceedings, Kevin is now ready to find himself a loving new home. Kevin has had such a troubled start to life and this has left him very nervous of people he does not know and new surroundings. He has been having some training to help with this whilst at the centre and his adopters will need to continue with this to help him succeed with his transition into a new home. Once Kevin has built up a bond with his people, he really is a very sweet, friendly and truly marvellous dog. Photo: RSPCA
3. Buzz
Buzz is a two-year-old Greyhound who came to the centre after quite a bad injury caused him to retire from racing. Buzz is a little unsure and timid when meeting new people but with a soft word and a gentle touch, he soon realises he actually enjoys getting a fuss. Buzz needs adopters who will take him under their wing and reassure him from now on that everything is going to be just fine. He is a very special boy who deserves the most loving, understanding home with a family who will love him unconditionally. Photo: RSPCA
4. Timmy
Timmy is a three-year-old Greyhound who is a great dog that came to the centre when he retired from racing. Timmy is super friendly and has settled in at the centre with no issues at all. He is genuinely a very lovely lad who is enjoying everything in life. Timmy loves going out for his walks where he has impeccable manners on the lead. He loves his snuggles with the staff and will lean in for as many cuddles as he can get. He will make the family lucky enough to adopt him the most wonderful best friend. Photo: RSPCA
