2 . Kevin

Kevin is a 14-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux who is a sweet but very shy boy that came to the centre via an inspector after being seized as part of a prosecution case. After lengthy legal proceedings, Kevin is now ready to find himself a loving new home. Kevin has had such a troubled start to life and this has left him very nervous of people he does not know and new surroundings. He has been having some training to help with this whilst at the centre and his adopters will need to continue with this to help him succeed with his transition into a new home. Once Kevin has built up a bond with his people, he really is a very sweet, friendly and truly marvellous dog. Photo: RSPCA