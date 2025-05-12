IN PICTURES: Harrogate holds special commemoration as town pays respects on VE Day anniversary

Partnered organisations including Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), Charter Mayor Cllr Chris Aldred, Charter Trustees for Harrogate, The Royal British Legion, St Peter’s Church, Harrogate Army Foundation College, the Harrogate Band and the Air and Sea Cadets came together to mark the milestone at the Cenotaph in the town centre.

Featuring a bugle fanfare, both meaningful and celebratory music, commemorative speeches, readings, prayers, formations and marches, it was a suitable occasion during a nationally renowned time of remembrance, reflection and celebration.

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a heart-warming community tea event that brought together pupils, staff, and guests for an afternoon of remembrance and celebration.

The event welcomed visitors from Dementia Forward and Bilton Historical Society, who joined in the festivities alongside students and staff.

Nostalgic wartime music was performed by the school choir, accompanied by former teacher Mrs Brownbridge, creating a touching atmosphere that bridged generations.

In tribute to the era, guests and pupils embraced a red, white, and blue dress code, with many donning 1940s attire.

The school hall was adorned with historical artefacts from the war years, offering a meaningful glimpse into the past.

Adding to the occasion, the school’s catering team served a beautiful VE Day cake and home-made apple pie.

A proud member of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, Richard Taylor C of E Primary School is dedicated to fostering strong community ties and hosts regular community teas throughout the academic year.

