In pictures: Harrogate District pays its respects to the fallen at events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

By Dominic Brown
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 14:48 BST
People have been gathering around the Harrogate District to pay their respects to the fallen on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate war memorial at 11am to mark the anniversary.

In Knaresborough, Town Cryer Mark Hunter read out the proclamation during a ceremony in the market square.

At Ripon Cathedral, the Dean of Ripon John Dobson lit a candle to remember those who gave their lives.

D-Day was the largest military seaborne operation ever attempted, and marked the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

Tens of thousands of soldiers landed on five beaches in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

More than 4,000 Allied troops died and 9,000 were wounded or missing.

Malcolm Steel had a photograph of his father, Arthur Steel, who served with the 27th Dragoons and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day. He was at the proclamation in Knaresborough to remember his dad

Malcolm Steel had a photograph of his father, Arthur Steel, who served with the 27th Dragoons and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day. He was at the proclamation in Knaresborough to remember his dad

Standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets, at the dedication at Harrogate War Memorial

Standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets, at the dedication at Harrogate War Memorial

The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate War memorial at 11am to remember D-Day. Pictured is standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets

The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate War memorial at 11am to remember D-Day. Pictured is standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets

Standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets, at the dedication

Standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets, at the dedication

