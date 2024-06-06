In pictures: Harrogate District pays its respects to the fallen at events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate war memorial at 11am to mark the anniversary.

In Knaresborough, Town Cryer Mark Hunter read out the proclamation during a ceremony in the market square.

At Ripon Cathedral, the Dean of Ripon John Dobson lit a candle to remember those who gave their lives.

D-Day was the largest military seaborne operation ever attempted, and marked the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

Tens of thousands of soldiers landed on five beaches in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

More than 4,000 Allied troops died and 9,000 were wounded or missing.

D-Day Malcolm Steel had a photograph of his father, Arthur Steel, who served with the 27th Dragoons and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day. He was at the proclamation in Knaresborough to remember his dad

D-Day Standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets, at the dedication at Harrogate War Memorial

D-Day The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate War memorial at 11am to remember D-Day. Pictured is standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets