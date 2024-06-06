In pictures: Harrogate District pays its respects to the fallen at events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate war memorial at 11am to mark the anniversary.
In Knaresborough, Town Cryer Mark Hunter read out the proclamation during a ceremony in the market square.
At Ripon Cathedral, the Dean of Ripon John Dobson lit a candle to remember those who gave their lives.
D-Day was the largest military seaborne operation ever attempted, and marked the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.
Tens of thousands of soldiers landed on five beaches in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
More than 4,000 Allied troops died and 9,000 were wounded or missing.
Malcolm Steel had a photograph of his father, Arthur Steel, who served with the 27th Dragoons and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day. He was at the proclamation in Knaresborough to remember his dad Photo: Gerard Binks
The Royal British Legion held a short dedication at the Harrogate War memorial at 11am to remember D-Day. Pictured is standard bearer Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Crebbin, of 58 Harrogate Squadron Air Cadets Photo: Gerard Binks
