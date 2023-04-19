IN PICTURES: First ever Your Harrogate and Fat Badger golf day raises over £12,000 for charity

The Your Harrogate and Fat Badger Charity Gold Day at Oakdale Golf Club has raised a total of £12,000 two Harrogate charities.

The inaugural event was held at Oakdale Golf Club on Friday (April 14) to raise money for local charities Horticap and Henshaws.

Despite the weather, 21 teams took to the course before a Gala dinner was held at the Sky Bar in the Yorkshire Hotel.

A charity raffle with a number of fantastic prizes further added to the fundraising total, which will be split equally between the two charities.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group and one of the organisers of the golf day, said: "Despite the weather conditions trying it's best to dampen enthusiasm, I was delighted that every team without question joined in full spirited and made it the most amazing golf day.

"It probably helped that we had a lot of drinks flowing throughout the day and night but I honestly can't thank everyone enough for getting behind this first ever joint venture golf day between the Fat Badger and Your Harrogate.

"I'd also like to thank our key sponsors CTS, Bidfood and Jarose as without them we couldn't have put some much on and made so much for the charities."

Among those taking part were teams from sponsors CTS and Slingsby, as well as former footballers Danny Mills, Paul Robinson and Gary McAllister.

Phil Airey, Operations Manager at Horticap, said: "We love working with the teams at The Fat Badger and Your Harrogate and we are so grateful for their kindness and generosity.

"A donation of £6,000 to us is huge and will make a significant difference to the work we do in the Harrogate community here at Horticap."

Adam Daniel, Commercial Director at Your Harrogate, added: "A huge thank you to Oakdale Golf Club for their hospitality and for hosting our first ever Charity Golf Day.

"It was great to see spirits so high despite the damp weather and to raise so much money for two very worthy local charities is fantastic."

Flora Simpson, Events Manager at Henshaws, said: "I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Fat Badger and Your Harrogate for choosing Henshaws as one of the charities for their fantastic charity golf day.

"The day was a huge success and so amazing to be a part of, you could see the effort that had been put into making the day a triumph.

"The money raised will have potential life-changing affects to help support those living with disabilities and visual impairments in the area and we are so grateful to everyone’s participation and generosity."

The CTS team were named the winners on the day, whilst Slingsby Gin and Holiday VIP came second and third respectively.

1 . Your Harrogate and Fat Badger Charity Golf Day 2023 The inaugural event held at Oakdale Golf Club on April 14 raised over £12,000 for Horticap and Henshaws Photo: HRH Group Photo Sales

2 . Your Harrogate and Fat Badger Charity Golf Day 2023 The inaugural event held at Oakdale Golf Club on April 14 raised over £12,000 for Horticap and Henshaws Photo: HRH Group Photo Sales

3 . Your Harrogate and Fat Badger Charity Golf Day 2023 Despite the weather, 21 teams took to the course before a Gala dinner at the Sky Bar in the Yorkshire Hotel Photo: HRH Group Photo Sales

4 . Your Harrogate and Fat Badger Charity Golf Day 2023 The inaugural event held at Oakdale Golf Club on April 14 raised over £12,000 for Horticap and Henshaws Photo: HRH Group Photo Sales