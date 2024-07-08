IN PICTURES: Fatboy Slim's banging beats rock the house at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby superstar DJ played an incredible two-hour set featuring his biggest hits including Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, Praise You and Right Here Right Now, mixed with dancefloor classics.

Meg Ward warmed up the night, with the atmosphere leaping up as England clinched their Euro semi finals spot on penalties – setting the tone for a full on celebration of dance music.

The summer season of shows continued on Sunday with Paul Weller and Stone Foundation.

Later this week will see pop stars JLS and Lemar take to the stage on Thursday (July 11) and Madness and The Hoosiers on Friday (July 12).

Fatboy Slim Meg Ward opened the show