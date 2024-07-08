Fatboy Slim at Scarborough Open Air TheatreFatboy Slim at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
IN PICTURES: Fatboy Slim's banging beats rock the house at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Louise French
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Banging beats came to the Yorkshire coast as Fatboy Slim brought his Loves Summer 2024 show to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday (July 6).

The You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby superstar DJ played an incredible two-hour set featuring his biggest hits including Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, Praise You and Right Here Right Now, mixed with dancefloor classics.

Meg Ward warmed up the night, with the atmosphere leaping up as England clinched their Euro semi finals spot on penalties – setting the tone for a full on celebration of dance music.

The summer season of shows continued on Sunday with Paul Weller and Stone Foundation.

Later this week will see pop stars JLS and Lemar take to the stage on Thursday (July 11) and Madness and The Hoosiers on Friday (July 12).

For ticket information and to find out more visit: https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/

Meg Ward opened the show

1. Fatboy Slim

Meg Ward opened the showPhoto: Craig Morgan

Ready for Fatboy Slim

2. Fatboy Slim

Ready for Fatboy SlimPhoto: Craig Morgan

Fatboy Slim at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

3. Fatboy Slim

Fatboy Slim at Scarborough Open Air TheatrePhoto: Craig Morgan

Enjoying the show

4. Fatboy Slim

Enjoying the showPhoto: Craig Morgan

