In pictures: Families enjoy an eggs-cellent time on the Easter trail at RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Dozens of larger-than-life eggs have been placed around the site in Harrogate for youngsters and their families to discover on the Giant Easter Egg Hunt.

Children who successfully find all of the hidden eggs are rewarded with a free chocolate treat.

An RHS spokesperson said: “It’s the perfect way to spend some family time outdoors in nature when the RHS gardens are bursting with colour from spring bulbs and beautiful blossom.”

The Giant Easter Egg Hunt is running at RHS Garden Harlow Carr until Sunday, April 7.

For more information, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/easter-at-harlow-carr

Here is a selection of photos taken by our photographer Gerard Binks.

1 . Easter egg hunt Two-year-old Libby Hewick and four-year-old Maddie Simpson with one of the giant eggs Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . Easter egg hunt Two-year-old Lyra Wilson, from Bradford, with one of the giant eggs Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . Easter egg hunt Four-year-old Betsy Lunn-McClune, from Harrogate, with one of the giant eggs Photo: Gerard Binks

4 . Easter egg hunt Five-year-old Stanley Smith, from Knaresborough, with one of the eggs in the trees Photo: Gerard Binks