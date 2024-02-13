Pancake race participants lined-up ready in a race which began at the Cathedral View Cafe, and finished at the Royal Oak pub today to mark the last day before Lent.

Racers earned themselves a pancake courtesy of Squid and Tonic, and a Cadbury’s Cream Egg donated by Hemingways Marketing Services.

Schoolchildren, businesses, residents, the clergy and the cathedral’s staff members look forward to the annual tradition which brings people together in the joyous occasion.

Take a look at these excited faces as they battle it out to reach the finish line.

Ripon Pancake Races It was all action stations from one of the children's races.

Ripon Pancake Races The city's businesses, schoolchildren, residents, clergy and the cathedral's staff members join in with the fun.

Ripon Pancake Races Pictured at the start of the race: The Favourable Clive Mansel, The Very Reverend John Dobson, Mrs Sarah Lynch and Canon Matthew Pollard.