News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Pictured: The Favourable Clive Mansel, The Very Reverend John Dobson, Mrs Sarah Lynch and Canon Matthew Pollard, having a great time on Shrove Tuesday.Pictured: The Favourable Clive Mansel, The Very Reverend John Dobson, Mrs Sarah Lynch and Canon Matthew Pollard, having a great time on Shrove Tuesday.
Pictured: The Favourable Clive Mansel, The Very Reverend John Dobson, Mrs Sarah Lynch and Canon Matthew Pollard, having a great time on Shrove Tuesday.

IN PICTURES: All the fun and laughter from Ripon Pancake Races

Take a look at Ripon’s residents, schools and businesses, as they raced down Kirkgate for the city’s favourite 600 year old tradition on Shrove Tuesday.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT

Pancake race participants lined-up ready in a race which began at the Cathedral View Cafe, and finished at the Royal Oak pub today to mark the last day before Lent.

Racers earned themselves a pancake courtesy of Squid and Tonic, and a Cadbury’s Cream Egg donated by Hemingways Marketing Services.

Schoolchildren, businesses, residents, the clergy and the cathedral’s staff members look forward to the annual tradition which brings people together in the joyous occasion.

Take a look at these excited faces as they battle it out to reach the finish line.

It was all action stations from one of the children's races.

1. Ripon Pancake Races

It was all action stations from one of the children's races. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The city's businesses, schoolchildren, residents, clergy and the cathedral's staff members join in with the fun.

2. Ripon Pancake Races

The city's businesses, schoolchildren, residents, clergy and the cathedral's staff members join in with the fun. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Pictured at the start of the race: The Favourable Clive Mansel, The Very Reverend John Dobson, Mrs Sarah Lynch and Canon Matthew Pollard.

3. Ripon Pancake Races

Pictured at the start of the race: The Favourable Clive Mansel, The Very Reverend John Dobson, Mrs Sarah Lynch and Canon Matthew Pollard. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The pancake race tradition is over 600 years old.

4. Ripon Pancake Races

The pancake race tradition is over 600 years old. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RiponRoyal OakCadbury