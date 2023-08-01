These nine wonderful canine companions are all available for adoption to responsible pet owners at Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs, near Ripon.

Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs is a local independent rescue that saves vulnerable and at risk dogs in the county of Yorkshire.

The charity believes there is no such thing as a ‘bad’ dog, and provides specialist care to dogs found in poor physical or mental health so they are fit and ready for adoption.

However, it is still required that potential owners make the decision to adopt only after fully considering the responsibility that comes with dog ownership.

The rescue centre provides behavioural guides and educational packs in addition to promoting initiatives and events that help to raise funds and support the charity.

Follow Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs on their social media channels which include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: https://sydrescue.org.uk

Saving Yorkshire's Dogs is open every day from 10am – 4pm and can be found at 72 High Street, Leyburn DL8 5AQ.

Pet Photography by Suzanne Craigie, Ripon: https://www.srcphotography.co.uk

1 . Carla, Boston Terrier Carla is an eight year old, Boston Terrier. A friendly dog who is blind and not quite ready to go to her new home just yet. However, she does not let her blindness slow her down and still enjoys walks. Photo: Suzanne Craigie Photography Photo Sales

2 . Douglas, Greyhound Douglas is a four-year-old ex-racing Greyhound. He is lovely, friendly, and looking for someone to spend a good amount of time taking him for walks. Douglas is waiting for his own garden and sofa. Photo: Suzanne Craigie Photography Photo Sales

3 . Hattie, Greyhound Hattie is a three and half year old, ex-racing Greyhound and very friendly. She will need a good sized fence round her garden and no other small pets in the house. Photo: Suzanne Craigie Photography Photo Sales

4 . Sue, Jack Russell cross Sue is an 12-year-old Jack Russell cross and cannot live with cats or children. She needs a very secure garden as she likes to hunt. She should not be let off lead except in her garden. Photo: Suzanne Craigie Photography Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3