IN PICTURES: 9 Rescue Dogs looking for their forever home at Saving Yorkshire Dogs rescue centre near Ripon
Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs is a local independent rescue that saves vulnerable and at risk dogs in the county of Yorkshire.
The charity believes there is no such thing as a ‘bad’ dog, and provides specialist care to dogs found in poor physical or mental health so they are fit and ready for adoption.
However, it is still required that potential owners make the decision to adopt only after fully considering the responsibility that comes with dog ownership.
The rescue centre provides behavioural guides and educational packs in addition to promoting initiatives and events that help to raise funds and support the charity.
Follow Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs on their social media channels which include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: https://sydrescue.org.uk
Saving Yorkshire's Dogs is open every day from 10am – 4pm and can be found at 72 High Street, Leyburn DL8 5AQ.
Pet Photography by Suzanne Craigie, Ripon: https://www.srcphotography.co.uk