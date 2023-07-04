IN PICTURES: 23 images of wild and wonderful crowds at Ripon Rugby Club Beer Festival and Family Fun Day

Ripon Rugby Club’s annual Beer Festival and Family Fun Day took place over a weekend blessed by stunning sunshine giving crowds a day to remember.

Photographer Mandy Errington captured all the fun of the event expected to be one of the summers most memorable festivals.

Ian Hursall, Director of the Club said: “We leave the facilities up free of charge from Saturday’s festival for a following event on the Sunday which is for the disabled children attending the ‘This is Me Festival’ which many people also enjoyed as part of the weekend’s events.

“It’s all a huge community effort.

"We had very positive feedback from it all, we have to run these events to keep the club going as part of the community.

"What we really want to get across is that it is a family event.

“We decided if we were going to run a festival then we wanted to put quality in everything we do.

"That’s everything from the food and drink to the music and entertainment. We even considered the environment by using reusable plastic cups.

"A especially at the moment, people want value for money. when consumables are of a good standard everyone seems to be happy.”

Mr Hursall would like to thank all those who supported the festival, he said: “It was a great success and we hope you all enjoyed the day.”

1 . Ripon Rugby Club Beer Festival The event of the summer that was not to be missed and sold out in record time. Photo: Mandy Errington Photography Photo Sales

2 . The crowds at Ripon Rugby Club Beer Festival and Family Fun Day. Crowds at the beer festival enjoy the weekends fortunate forecast of blazing sunshine. Photo: Mandy Errington Photography. Photo Sales

3 . Ripon Rugby Club Beer Festival Ian Hassall, said: "The success of the previous events was not only down to the amazing support of our sponsors but also to the army of volunteers from the club that helped out across the weekend." Photo: Mandy Errington Photography. Photo Sales

4 . Ripon Rugby Club Beer Festival The live music for the beer festival was carefully selected for those who attended, whilst the club welcomed Huge and The Mothers back onto the stage to top off the day. Photo: Mandy Errington Photography Photo Sales