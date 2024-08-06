In pictures: 22 photos from the annual St Wilfrid's Procession in Ripon city centre

Hundreds of people gathered in Ripon Market Square on Saturday to witness the annual St Wilfrid’s Procession make its way through the ancient streets of the city.

The procession is a unique event that was traditionally held to mark the feast of St Wilfrid.

The origins of the procession date back to 1108 when King Henry I granted a royal charter to the City Of Ripon to hold an annual fair.

The past few years have seen the procession go from strength to strength and it now attracts entrants from all over the world to take part.

Here is a selection of photos from the day, taken by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

St Wilfrid joins the procession in the Market Place

Ripon Farm Services' Grease float

Ripon Air Cadets take a rest before the start

Ripon Farm Services' Top of the Pops float

