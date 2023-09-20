News you can trust since 1836
Take a look at these 22 fascinating photographs of Pateley Show celebrating over 100 years of agriculture courtesy of Nidderdale Museum.
Take a look at these 22 fascinating photographs of Pateley Show celebrating over 100 years of agriculture courtesy of Nidderdale Museum.

IN PICTURES: 22 historical photos celebrating over 100 timeless years of the Nidderdale Show

Step back in history with these fascinating photographs of Nidderdale Show from the last century, courtesy of the award-winning Nidderdale Museum located in the popular town of Pateley Bridge.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

With one of the Yorkshire Dales’ biggest annual events just days away, the Herald collaborated with Nidderdale Museum to share some incredible moments captured over the 20th century.

Affectionately known as ‘Pateley Show’ by locals, 2023 will be the shows 126th birthday.

The show has now become a firm family day out attracting over 15,000 visitors each year.

In 1990, Nidderdale Museum won the National Heritage Museum of the Year Award for “The Museum which does the most with the least”.

This collection is thanks to the help of Sue Welch, Chairman at Nidderdale Museum, whose dedication to the photographic archives has ensured they will continue to be enjoyed by many.

Support Nidderdale Museum by visiting anytime between 1:30pm-4:40pm, Tuesday – Sunday.

John Robert Raw from Woolwich Farm at Braisty Woods rides a dressed horse with carriage. The photograph was taken around 1926.

1. Pateley Show, 1926

John Robert Raw from Woolwich Farm at Braisty Woods rides a dressed horse with carriage. The photograph was taken around 1926. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

The men pictured from left to right: Jim Marshall, at the back - Anthony Bland, Thackrey Summersall, Isaac Oliver, Rev.S Rogerson, and W. Hardcastle

2. Pateley Bridge Agricultural Show.

The men pictured from left to right: Jim Marshall, at the back - Anthony Bland, Thackrey Summersall, Isaac Oliver, Rev.S Rogerson, and W. Hardcastle Photo: Nidderdale Museum

Mr Anthony Bland presented the Blands Silver Plate award to Mr Paul Launder for 'Best Animal in Show'. He was the last to receive the award in 1910.

3. Pateley Show, Nidderdale

Mr Anthony Bland presented the Blands Silver Plate award to Mr Paul Launder for 'Best Animal in Show'. He was the last to receive the award in 1910. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

A large group of agricultural people attending the show, the exact year is unknown.

4. Pateley Show, Nidderdale

A large group of agricultural people attending the show, the exact year is unknown. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

