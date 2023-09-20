IN PICTURES: 22 historical photos celebrating over 100 timeless years of the Nidderdale Show
With one of the Yorkshire Dales’ biggest annual events just days away, the Herald collaborated with Nidderdale Museum to share some incredible moments captured over the 20th century.
Affectionately known as ‘Pateley Show’ by locals, 2023 will be the shows 126th birthday.
The show has now become a firm family day out attracting over 15,000 visitors each year.
In 1990, Nidderdale Museum won the National Heritage Museum of the Year Award for “The Museum which does the most with the least”.
This collection is thanks to the help of Sue Welch, Chairman at Nidderdale Museum, whose dedication to the photographic archives has ensured they will continue to be enjoyed by many.
