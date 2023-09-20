Step back in history with these fascinating photographs of Nidderdale Show from the last century, courtesy of the award-winning Nidderdale Museum located in the popular town of Pateley Bridge.

With one of the Yorkshire Dales’ biggest annual events just days away, the Herald collaborated with Nidderdale Museum to share some incredible moments captured over the 20th century.

Affectionately known as ‘Pateley Show’ by locals, 2023 will be the shows 126th birthday.

The show has now become a firm family day out attracting over 15,000 visitors each year.

In 1990, Nidderdale Museum won the National Heritage Museum of the Year Award for “The Museum which does the most with the least”.

This collection is thanks to the help of Sue Welch, Chairman at Nidderdale Museum, whose dedication to the photographic archives has ensured they will continue to be enjoyed by many.

Support Nidderdale Museum by visiting anytime between 1:30pm-4:40pm, Tuesday – Sunday.

1 . Pateley Show, 1926 John Robert Raw from Woolwich Farm at Braisty Woods rides a dressed horse with carriage. The photograph was taken around 1926. Photo: Nidderdale Museum Photo Sales

2 . Pateley Bridge Agricultural Show. The men pictured from left to right: Jim Marshall, at the back - Anthony Bland, Thackrey Summersall, Isaac Oliver, Rev.S Rogerson, and W. Hardcastle Photo: Nidderdale Museum Photo Sales

3 . Pateley Show, Nidderdale Mr Anthony Bland presented the Blands Silver Plate award to Mr Paul Launder for 'Best Animal in Show'. He was the last to receive the award in 1910. Photo: Nidderdale Museum Photo Sales