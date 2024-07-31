In pictures: 21 photos of people enjoying fun in the sun in Harrogate as the summer heatwave continues

As the summer heatwave continues, families have been visiting some of the area’s most popular attractions – such as Valley Gardens in Harrogate and the River Nidd in Knaresborough – to soak up the sun.
Today (Wednesday) is forecast to be another warm day, with temperatures reaching a high of 25C.
But rain is set to arrive tomorrow morning (Thursday), with a Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms in place.
Here is a selection of photos of people enjoying the sun, taken by our photographer Gerard Binks.
