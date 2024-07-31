In pictures: 21 photos of people enjoying fun in the sun in Harrogate as the summer heatwave continues

By Dominic Brown
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:45 BST
People of all ages have been making the most of the warm weather as the Harrogate District sizzles in the sunshine.

As the summer heatwave continues, families have been visiting some of the area’s most popular attractions – such as Valley Gardens in Harrogate and the River Nidd in Knaresborough – to soak up the sun.

Today (Wednesday) is forecast to be another warm day, with temperatures reaching a high of 25C.

But rain is set to arrive tomorrow morning (Thursday), with a Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms in place.

Here is a selection of photos of people enjoying the sun, taken by our photographer Gerard Binks.

Five year old Beatrice Cooper enjoys the paddling pool in Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Five year old Beatrice Cooper enjoys the paddling pool in Valley Gardens, HarrogatePhoto: Gerard Binks

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy a row on the River Nidd during the summer weather

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy a row on the River Nidd during the summer weatherPhoto: Gerard Binks

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy a row on the River Nidd during the summer weather

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy a row on the River Nidd during the summer weatherPhoto: Gerard Binks

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy a paddle board on the River Nidd during the summer weather

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy a paddle board on the River Nidd during the summer weatherPhoto: Gerard Binks

