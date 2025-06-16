IN PICTURES: 19 brilliant photos from a fun-filled day at The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025

The historic event saw 90 teams push, pull, and swim their decorated beds through a gruelling 2.4 mile course.
The theme for this years event was ‘TV adverts’.
Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.
GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 58 seconds.
Squashed Hearts were the fastest female team, who finished in 14th position, in a time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds.
The Rocket Men were awarded the Best Dressed Bed award.
For a full list of results and award winners, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/results