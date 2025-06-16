We take a look at 19 brilliant photos from a fun-filled day at The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 19 brilliant photos from a fun-filled day at The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
The much-loved Great Knaresborough Bed Race returned at the weekend and we take a look at some of the best photos from the day.

The historic event saw 90 teams push, pull, and swim their decorated beds through a gruelling 2.4 mile course.

The theme for this years event was ‘TV adverts’.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 58 seconds.

Squashed Hearts were the fastest female team, who finished in 14th position, in a time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Rocket Men were awarded the Best Dressed Bed award.

For a full list of results and award winners, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/results

The teams tackling the gruelling 2.4 mile course, including crossing the River Nidd with their bed

1. THE GREAT KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2025

The teams tackling the gruelling 2.4 mile course, including crossing the River Nidd with their bed

Thousands of people lined the streets in Knaresborough to watch the parade before the race got underway

2. THE GREAT KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2025

Thousands of people lined the streets in Knaresborough to watch the parade before the race got underway

The teams tackling the gruelling 2.4 mile course, including crossing the River Nidd with their bed

3. THE GREAT KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2025

The teams tackling the gruelling 2.4 mile course, including crossing the River Nidd with their bed

Thousands of people lined the streets in Knaresborough to watch the parade before the race got underway

4. THE GREAT KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2025

Thousands of people lined the streets in Knaresborough to watch the parade before the race got underway

News you can trust since 1836
