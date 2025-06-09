We take a look at 17 fantastic photos from a record-breaking weekend at Tractor Fest 2025 in RiponWe take a look at 17 fantastic photos from a record-breaking weekend at Tractor Fest 2025 in Ripon
IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos from a record-breaking weekend at Tractor Fest 2025 in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
The much-loved Tractor Fest returned at the weekend and we take a look at some of the best photos from the weekend.

Now in its 19th year, the show attracted 10,000 visitors over the two days with more than 2,500 vintage and modern tractors, cars, lorries, stationary engines, commercial vehicles and motorcycles on display.

It is a great day out for anyone, of any age interested in farm or industrial machinery, with something on offer for everyone.

Kevin Watson, Chair of the Yorkshire Vintage Association, said: “Our show continues to grow every year, and we are grateful for the continued support of our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors.

"This year was our biggest celebration of agricultural machinery yet with more than 2,500 exhibits on display in 120 acres of Newby’s beautiful parkland.”

We take a look at some fantastic pictures from the record-breaking weekend, thanks to photographer Gerard Binks...

A smiling youngster enjoying sitting in the driver’s seat of a classic red tractor at the festival

1. TRACTOR FEST 2025

A smiling youngster enjoying sitting in the driver’s seat of a classic red tractor at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Visitors of all ages enjoying the tractors on display at the festival

2. TRACTOR FEST 2025

Visitors of all ages enjoying the tractors on display at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

The vintage tractors on display in the sunshine in the beautiful grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon

3. TRACTOR FEST 2025

The vintage tractors on display in the sunshine in the beautiful grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

A youngster takes to the wheel of a mini John Deere tractor at the festival

4. TRACTOR FEST 2025

A youngster takes to the wheel of a mini John Deere tractor at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

