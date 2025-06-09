IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos from a record-breaking weekend at Tractor Fest 2025 in Ripon

Now in its 19th year, the show attracted 10,000 visitors over the two days with more than 2,500 vintage and modern tractors, cars, lorries, stationary engines, commercial vehicles and motorcycles on display.
It is a great day out for anyone, of any age interested in farm or industrial machinery, with something on offer for everyone.
Kevin Watson, Chair of the Yorkshire Vintage Association, said: “Our show continues to grow every year, and we are grateful for the continued support of our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors.
"This year was our biggest celebration of agricultural machinery yet with more than 2,500 exhibits on display in 120 acres of Newby’s beautiful parkland.”
We take a look at some fantastic pictures from the record-breaking weekend, thanks to photographer Gerard Binks...
