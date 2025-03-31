IN PICTURES: 17 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

1 . Mia

Mia is a two-year-old German Shepherd who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Mia is a fantastic girl with a super character who has come on leaps and bounds since first arriving at the centre. She is an active dog who likes to be out and about and kept busy. Mia loves her walks so would need an adopter who leads an active lifestyle who will take her on lots of interesting and exciting adventures. Mia really will make the family lucky enough to adopt her a very loyal and loving best friend. Photo: RSPCA