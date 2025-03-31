IN PICTURES: 17 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 17 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branchWe take a look at 17 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 36 animals that are available for adoption, including 17 dogs.

We take a look at seventeen dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

1. Mia

Mia is a two-year-old German Shepherd who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Mia is a fantastic girl with a super character who has come on leaps and bounds since first arriving at the centre. She is an active dog who likes to be out and about and kept busy. Mia loves her walks so would need an adopter who leads an active lifestyle who will take her on lots of interesting and exciting adventures. Mia really will make the family lucky enough to adopt her a very loyal and loving best friend. Photo: RSPCA

2. Liquorice

Liquorice is a nine-week-old Crossbreed who came to the centre with her brothers and sisters via an inspector after their welfare needs were not getting met. Liquorice was very underweight and feeling really rubbish when she first arrived at the centre but with immediate routine veterinary care and good food, she bounced back and has made a fantastic recovery. She is playful, cheeky, loving and very curious. She will make a wonderful pet for adopters who are looking for a new best friend. Photo: RSPCA

3. Cadbury

Cadbury is a nine-week-old Crossbreed who came to the centre with her brothers and sisters via an inspector after their welfare needs were not getting met. Cadbury was very underweight and feeling really rubbish when she first arrived at the centre but with immediate routine veterinary care and good food, she bounced back and has made a fantastic recovery. She is playful, cheeky, loving and very curious. She will make a wonderful pet for adopters who are looking for a new best friend. Photo: RSPCA

4. Skittles

Skittles is a nine-week-old Crossbreed who came to the centre with her brothers and sisters via an inspector after their welfare needs were not getting met. Skittles was very underweight and feeling really rubbish when she first arrived at the centre but with immediate routine veterinary care and good food, she bounced back and has made a fantastic recovery. She is playful, cheeky, loving and very curious. She will make a wonderful pet for adopters who are looking for a new best friend. Photo: RSPCA

