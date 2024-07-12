In pictures: 15 photos of celebrities at the Great Yorkshire Show 2024

By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:30 BST
A host of famous faces have been spotted at the Great Yorkshire Show this week.

From TV presenters to YouTube sensations, the tens of thousands of visitors who have flocked to the showground in Harrogate over the past few days have been able to rub shoulders with celebrities.

Here are some of the well-known personalities who have appeared at the show.

Liz and Kelvin Fletcher on the Vertu Stand

Liz and Kelvin Fletcher on the Vertu Stand Photo: Great Yorkshire Show

Beef Young Handlers winner Veronica Webster (14) from Southport with Idvies Elisa 150, owned by Brails Livestock, with Country Vet Peter Wright

Beef Young Handlers winner Veronica Webster (14) from Southport with Idvies Elisa 150, owned by Brails Livestock, with Country Vet Peter Wright Photo: Great Yorkshire Show

Peter Wright at The Garden Show with floral designer Jonathan Moseley

Peter Wright at The Garden Show with floral designer Jonathan Moseley Photo: Great Yorkshire Show

Peter Wright at The Garden Show

Peter Wright at The Garden Show Photo: Great Yorkshire Show

