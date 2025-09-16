IN PICTURES: 15 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at fifteen dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Nova
Nova is a 19-month-old Terrier Crossbreed who is a really sweet girl that came to the centre as her previous owner was sadly allergic to her. Nova is a fantastic little dog who just loves life. She has such an enthusiastic approach to everyone and everything, always greeting everyone with her wonderful smiley face. Nova would love a home with an active family who will take her on exciting adventures. Time spent with Nova is never a dull one, she is always up for the next adventure. She is a very bright dog who is keen to learn new things and really is an absolute delight. Photo: RSPCA
2. Peachy
Peachy is a seven-year-old Poodle Crossbreed who is a very sweet girl that came to the centre via the dog warden. Peachy was in an appalling condition when she first arrived at the centre. She was heavily matted to the point where she had to be completely clipped, her eyes were very sore from all the matted fur, and her teeth were in horrendous condition. Peachy has been such a brave little dog throughout all her treatment and now she is on the road to recovery and ready to find herself a new family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mia
Mia is a four-year-old Coton De Tulear who is a really sweet girl that came to the centre as her previous owner emigrated and unfortunately she was not able to go with them. Mia will need adopters who are at home most of the time and will need to help her overcome her insecurities of being on her own. If you are after a sofa buddy who will curl up next to you or on your knee, then Mia is the dog for you. Mia will make the most wonderful best friend for her new family. Photo: RSPCA
4. Chas
Chas is an eight-week-old Rottweiler Cross Staffy who came to the centre via an inspector with her siblings as their needs were not getting met. Chas is a typical puppy - playful, mischievous and loving. She is at the perfect age to be finding her forever home and she will make a wonderful family pet. Photo: RSPCA