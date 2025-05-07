IN PICTURES: 14 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2 . Kim

Kim is a one-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. When she arrived at the centre, her coat was covered in urine, faeces and lots of matts, but she has now started on her road to recovery. She has grown up in a multi dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Kim is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm her, as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. She will need understanding adopters who will give her the time, patience and love she needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA