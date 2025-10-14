IN PICTURES: 12 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2 . Rusty

Rusty is a nine-year-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as his previous owner could not meet his needs. Sadly, Rusty was not in great shape when he came to the centre. He was extremely underweight and his beautiful coat was dirty and matted. Rusty loves his walks, although he only needs short walks due to some arthritis in his back legs. Despite his medical issues, Rusty is just the loveliest boy who is absolutely loving life now he is on his medications. He is such a happy lad who can instantly cheer you up if you are having a bad day. Time spent with Rusty is just the best. Rusty is looking for a retirement home where he can spend whatever time he has left just chilling and relaxing with a family who love him unconditionally. If you are wanting a sofa buddy to snuggle up with, Rusty is the dog for you. Photo: RSPCA