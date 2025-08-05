IN PICTURES: 11 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2 . Murphy

Murphy is a three-year-old Lurcher who is a sweet but shy boy that came to the centre via the dog warden This poor lad was abandoned and left to fend for himself until he was eventually found and taken to safety. Murphy is slowly coming out of his shell and learning to trust people. He is well mannered and a lovely lad once he realises you are going to be kind to him. Once Murphy does know you, he is an extremely friendly and affectionate boy. Murphy is such a sweet boy and really deserves a loving new home. Photo: RSPCA