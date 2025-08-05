We take a look at 11 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branchplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: 11 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:05 BST
The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 38 animals that are available for adoption, including eleven dogs.

We take a look at eleven dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

1. Buster

Buster is a two-year-old Lurcher who is a lovely boy that came to the centre as sadly his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him. Buster is a young, active and happy go lucky kind of guy who just lives life to the max. He has the most amazing smile and can make you smile no matter what kind of day you are having. Buster will make the family lucky enough to adopt him a really wonderful friend. Photo: RSPCA

2. Murphy

Murphy is a three-year-old Lurcher who is a sweet but shy boy that came to the centre via the dog warden This poor lad was abandoned and left to fend for himself until he was eventually found and taken to safety. Murphy is slowly coming out of his shell and learning to trust people. He is well mannered and a lovely lad once he realises you are going to be kind to him. Once Murphy does know you, he is an extremely friendly and affectionate boy. Murphy is such a sweet boy and really deserves a loving new home. Photo: RSPCA

3. Phil

Phil is a three-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. Phil has grown up in a multi-dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Phil is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm him as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. He will need understanding adopters who will give him the time, patience and love he needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA

4. Perry

Perry is a three-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. Perry has grown up in a multi-dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Perry is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm him as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. He will need understanding adopters who will give him the time, patience and love he needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA

