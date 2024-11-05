Impressive book launch by group of talented printmakers based in Harrogate and North Yorkshire
Impressed is a group book project which started during lockdown with a Zoom interview between members of the Printmakers Circle.
Launched at the weekend at Ilkley Manor House with an accompanying exhibition, the new book offers in-depth profiles on each of the members.
There are extraordinary insights into their techniques, working methods and inspirations, along with images of the printmakers in situ and some of their favourite pieces.
Printmakers Circle was founded in 2014 by artists Laney Birkhead and Hester Cox to overcome the isolation felt due to the fells, dales, rivers and moors which separated artists across North Yorkshire,the largest county in the country.
“What started as a lockdown project to keep the group connected has developed into a celebration of the incredible range of printmaking skills and approaches that each member brings to the group,” said founder member, Hester Cox.
Printmakers Circle members also include John Jones, Ian Scott Massie, Caroline Machray, Helen Peyton, Bridget Tempest, Philippa Troutman and Moira McTague.
The latter is a Fine Art graduate living in Harrogate who shares the group’s passion for printmaking, specialising in copperplate etching, in particular.
The book is on sale at the free exhibition in Ilkley which runs until November 10, alongside framed and unframed original prints.