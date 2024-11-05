Impressive book launch by group of talented printmakers based in Harrogate and North Yorkshire

By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:15 BST
The talent of artists and printmakers around the Harrogate area is in the spotlight in a revealing new book which was launched at the weekend to celebrate more than 10 years years of a group of professional artists who specialise in printmaking.

Impressed is a group book project which started during lockdown with a Zoom interview between members of the Printmakers Circle.

Launched at the weekend at Ilkley Manor House with an accompanying exhibition, the new book offers in-depth profiles on each of the members.

There are extraordinary insights into their techniques, working methods and inspirations, along with images of the printmakers in situ and some of their favourite pieces.

Impressed is a North Yorkshire group book project by local artists and printmakers which started during lockdown with a Zoom interview. (Picture contributed)

Printmakers Circle was founded in 2014 by artists Laney Birkhead and Hester Cox to overcome the isolation felt due to the fells, dales, rivers and moors which separated artists across North Yorkshire,the largest county in the country.

“What started as a lockdown project to keep the group connected has developed into a celebration of the incredible range of printmaking skills and approaches that each member brings to the group,” said founder member, Hester Cox.

Printmakers Circle members also include John Jones, Ian Scott Massie, Caroline Machray, Helen Peyton, Bridget Tempest, Philippa Troutman and Moira McTague.

The latter is a Fine Art graduate living in Harrogate who shares the group’s passion for printmaking, specialising in copperplate etching, in particular.

The book is on sale at the free exhibition in Ilkley which runs until November 10, alongside framed and unframed original prints.

