Important update by woodland charity on Harrogate Spring Water's controversial expansion plans
Following the submission by Harrogate Spring Water of its final expansion proposals last month to North Yorkshire Council, Pinewoods Conservation Group has sent its initial thoughts to its members to encourage them to comment on the council’s planning portal which can be found here: https://publicaccess.northyorks.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=Q9WZW4HY0B000
Pinewoods Conservation Group has yet to make an official response to the revised plans.
But its draft observations suggest concerns remain about the bottled water giant’s bid to expand to meet demand for its iconic product.
Pinewoods Conservation Group: Draft Summary Observations
Adjusted planting strategy significantly reduces the number of new trees in Rotary Woods.
Quantifies a substantial ecological deficit (20.23% habitat loss) and reliance on external credits, highlighting a major environmental downside.
The scaled-back approach concerning tree planting and woodland enhancements indicates less ambitious on-site ecological restoration compared to earlier proposal.
An increase to internal floorspace (9 sq m) from the previous application.
No updated bat survey provided that had been suggested.
Harrogate Spring Water originally secured outline planning permission to build a larger bottling plant at its site on Harlow Hill in 2017, which remains valid
But it has a fight on its hands to win final planning approval to go ahead with the project.
The lengthy saga has become a flash point over the environment, in general, and, in particular, the loss of trees at nearby Rotary Wood.
As the years have gone by, opposition has only grown stronger from the town’s MP, local councillors, green campaigners and a wide range of community groups.
Harrogate Spring Water, which has been part of the Danone empire since 2020, is keen to stress that it has conducted multiple consultations with local community groups, stakeholders and council officials and that its plans include measures to compensate for tree loss in the area.
North Yorkshire Council has yet to confirm a date for the crucial planning meeting.
It may be as early as July, though PCG says late August is more likely.