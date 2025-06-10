Important update by woodland charity on Harrogate Spring Water's controversial expansion plans

The hardworking Harrogate charity committed to woodland conservation at the Pinewoods has given an important update on the future of the threatened Rotary Wood.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the submission by Harrogate Spring Water of its final expansion proposals last month to North Yorkshire Council, Pinewoods Conservation Group has sent its initial thoughts to its members to encourage them to comment on the council’s planning portal which can be found here: https://publicaccess.northyorks.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=Q9WZW4HY0B000

Pinewoods Conservation Group has yet to make an official response to the revised plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But its draft observations suggest concerns remain about the bottled water giant’s bid to expand to meet demand for its iconic product.

Pinewoods Conservation Group's draft observations suggest concerns remain about Harrogate Spring Water's bid to expand to meet consumer demand. (Picture contributed)

Pinewoods Conservation Group: Draft Summary Observations

Adjusted planting strategy significantly reduces the number of new trees in Rotary Woods.

Quantifies a substantial ecological deficit (20.23% habitat loss) and reliance on external credits, highlighting a major environmental downside.

The scaled-back approach concerning tree planting and woodland enhancements indicates less ambitious on-site ecological restoration compared to earlier proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An increase to internal floorspace (9 sq m) from the previous application.

No updated bat survey provided that had been suggested.

Harrogate Spring Water originally secured outline planning permission to build a larger bottling plant at its site on Harlow Hill in 2017, which remains valid

But it has a fight on its hands to win final planning approval to go ahead with the project.

The lengthy saga has become a flash point over the environment, in general, and, in particular, the loss of trees at nearby Rotary Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the years have gone by, opposition has only grown stronger from the town’s MP, local councillors, green campaigners and a wide range of community groups.

Harrogate Spring Water, which has been part of the Danone empire since 2020, is keen to stress that it has conducted multiple consultations with local community groups, stakeholders and council officials and that its plans include measures to compensate for tree loss in the area.

North Yorkshire Council has yet to confirm a date for the crucial planning meeting.

It may be as early as July, though PCG says late August is more likely.