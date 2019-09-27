Important information for anyone heading to see Jarvis Cocker in Harrogate tonight at the UCI cycling championships Fan Zone

Big crowds are expected to go and see legendary Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker performing on the Stray tonight, but organisers have announced that his set time has now been brought forward by nearly a full hour.

Yorkshire 2019 has urged people to spread the news to avoid disappointment and prevent fans from turning up later, only to catch the end of his set.

Jarvis will now perform at the Fan Zone on the Stray from 7.40pm to 8.40pm, NOT from 8.30pm as originally billed.

Other exciting names coming to Harrogate during the UCIs this week are The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling.