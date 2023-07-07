PC Hickson’s replacement could not have been more perfectly suited, as he is the son of Pete Spittlehouse - PC Mike Spittlehouse.

His father’s unforgettable two decades of service in Nidderdale may have locals recall a lost memory or two, from their younger years in the dale.

PC Spittlehouse spent much of his boyhood growing up in the police house in Ramsgill and Pateley Bridge Station, before moving to Summerbridge after the NYP estates sold off police houses in the noughties.

PC Mike Spittlehouse cold not be more suited to the role as the new Police Officer safe-guarding Nidderdale.

It would not be an “offence” to say that PC Spittlehouse was born to the role safe-guarding the dale as he steps into his father’s shoes.

PC Spittlehouse said: ”I had best introduce myself.

“I am PC1893 Mike Spittlehouse.

"Born in Nidderdale, Ramsgill to be exact, and the son of late PC1001 Pete Spittlehouse, who some of you might know.

“Dad was one of the local police officers until retirement in 2001.

“I spent the first 10 years of my life growing up in the police houses and stations.

“I left Nidderdale briefly to attend university, returned none the wiser and decided to train as a secondary geography teacher.

“After quickly deciding teaching was not for me, I saw the opportunity to join North Yorkshire Police and haven’t looked back.

“I spent four very happy years sharing my career with my father, who sadly in 2010 passed away after a brief fight with cancer.”

PC Mike Spittlehouse’s 17 years’ experience have been based in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, with impressive periods at the London riots in 2011, London Olympics in 2012, Kirkby Misperton Fracking Protests in 2018 and many football matches, public events and EDL marches in between.

He said: “The majority of my career has been spent as a response PC.

“I also spent 11 years as a level two trained public support officer for which I was deployed.”

In 2020 PC Spittlehouse moved from the frontline to the Harrogate Investigation Hub where he made it his business to investigate and convict domestic violence perpetrators, violent offenders, burglars and thieves.

He said: “It was here where I developed my investigation skills and a passion for safeguarding and crime prevention."

Longing to be back on the frontline and out of the office, PC Spittlehouse transferred to Harrogate Outer Safer Neighbourhood Team in 2021, taking the post of Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Boroughbridge.

He said: “I’d always held a love of Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale as a whole as it’s my home.

“I have always seen myself as a rural PC which is where I initially directed my career.”

The financial crisis of 2012 prevented PC Spittlehouse from building a career in Pateley Bridge, with 20 per cent cuts across the board forcing him to move to a central location.

He said: “The financial crisis of 2012 changed policing forever.

“I am happy to say things have come full circle and I’m finally, in my eyes at least, where I belong.

“It is safe to say you will not find another officer in North Yorkshire Police as passionate, invested in serving your community as I am at this moment.

“I have a vision for policing in Nidderdale that I will share with you on the Nidd Plus website – do check it out for updates.”