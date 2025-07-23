If cricket isn’t just a sport it’s a way of life Harrogate is in top ten for the game says a new survey
This summer, https://gamblingngo.com/ carried out a survey 3,024 respondents throughout England to identify what they consider to be the most “crickety” towns - places where the game is stitched into the social fabric.
Surprising or not, Harrogate has emerged as the second most ‘crickety’ town in England, according to the new survey.
First played in late 16th century England but now a global sport, the town is not the only location in North Yorkshire to feature.
Richmond emerged in the number six position; followed by Whitby, Ripon, Stokesley and Thirsk.
Top ten
1 Tunbridge Wells
What they said: Top of the rankings came Tunbridge Wells, which knows how to do cricket properly.
From its idyllic Nevill Ground, home to annual county festivals, to its buzzing club scene, the town has a serious pedigree.
You get that balance of competitive edge and genteel atmosphere and a crowd that knows its cricket.
2 Harrogate
What they said: Cricket in Harrogate has a quiet, graceful feel.
The town’s club sits in a leafy corner, where well-kept greens create a perfect setting.
Matches are proper affairs here; smart kits, competitive spirit, and spectators who know every stat going.
It’s genteel, but fiercely proud.
3 Arundel
What they said: Arundel is the stuff of cricketing dreams.
The castle looms beyond the boundary, the ground is a sun-drenched bowl of peace, and even the seagulls seem to applaud.
The club is a gem, and the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground regularly hosts county and international touring sides.
4 Chipping Norton
5 Chester-le-Street
6 Richmond
7 Stratford-upon-Avon
8 Bishop’s Stortford
9 Cirencester
10 Kendal
The other North Yorkshire entries were:
11 Whitby
43 Ripon
53 Stokesley
69 Thirsk
Leo Coleman of Gambling ‘N Go said: “Cricket may be played all over the country but, in these towns, it’s something more, it’s part of the heartbeat of daily life.
"Whether it’s a packed county ground or a quiet club match on the green, you’ll find the game deeply woven into the culture and character of these communities.”