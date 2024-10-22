Iconic new store opens in Harrogate to fill unit on busy shopping street

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
A new store has opened in Harrogate town centre as part of a major new development.

Located at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate, work on the major retail/residential redevelopment was launched last August at the site of the former River Island fashion shop which faces Primark.

Called Trinity House, plans for the development were approved in 2020 while River Island, itself, closed in January 2023.

Construction has progressed on refurbishing the ground floor of the building and converting the first floor into apartments into 14 one and two bedroom luxury apartments with balconies, a central courtyard and allocated parking

Iconic nationwide retail brand Pandora sells jewellery including rings, earrings, necklaces, charm bracelets and women’s watches – as well as many other gifts

